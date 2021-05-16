23rd Seoul Drum Festival to be Held May 28-29

The Seoul Drum Festival, which started in 1999 and is in its 23rd edition, attracts top-notch musicians from around the world.

If you are passionate about drums, this event is a citizen-participating professional performing arts festival that anyone can enjoy.

This year, under the theme ‘RETURN: Return (回歸)’ with the desire to return to the usual routine before COVID-19, will be held at Jangchungsil Gymnasium from May 28th to 29th and also have an online live broadcast.

Event Information

Timetable of events

Pre-Festival Events

Drum contest ‘The Dummer’ finals

15 teams that passed the fierce preliminary round will compete for the finals will be broadcast live.

Online (non-audience) live broadcast: Seoul Drum Festival’s official YouTube channel

Time: Saturday, May 22, 15:00

Partner concert

A ‘Percussion Ensemble’ performance where you can listen to various percussion instruments such as marimba and vibraphone. The concert is free with reservations required.

Offline performance: Nodeul Island Live House

Time: Sunday, May 23, 16:00

Advance reservation (From May 14 14:00, detailed information on the website )

Click to go to the reservation page

Festival Virtual Experience Space ‘Metabus Seoul Drum Festival’

A new festival to enjoy in a virtual space, such as fan meetings with artists and various participation events.

Scheduled to open in the third week of May

Main program

Artist main performance

Various performance stages of top domestic and foreign drum artists at Jangchung Gymnasium.

Scheduled to open on Friday, May 21st.