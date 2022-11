The Busan Independent Film Association announced that it will hold the 24th Busan Independent Film Festival from the 17th to the 21st of this month.

The festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, and Musai Theater.

Eleven short stories and three full-length films will be shown in the “Made in Busan” section of the competition category.

Organizers released the official festival trailer and poster ahead of the opening.