24th Busan International Travel Fair Gets Underway Thursday

The 24th Busan International Travel Fair is set to take place from October 5th to 8th at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Hall.

The fair is proudly hosted by Busan and organized by the Busan Metropolitan City Tourism Association and Kotpa Co., Ltd., with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea Tourism Organization, and Korea Tourism Association.

The event’s diverse composition includes an opening ceremony featuring performances, declarations, speeches, and ribbon-cutting, followed by a closing ceremony with awards presentations.

The exhibition will house domestic and international tourism promotion centers, with a focus on smart travel, venture companies, pet-friendly travel, and traditional cultural experiences.

Special events such as the KNN special broadcast, Inbound Travel Mart, youth entrepreneurship lectures, and travel talk shows will enrich the experience.

Visitors can also enjoy folk performances, cultural experiences, and a mascot showcase, making this an immersive and dynamic travel fair.