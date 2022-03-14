24th Edition of the Jeju Fire Festival Scheduled This Weekend is Canceled

The 24th edition of the Jeju Fire Festival set to take place from March 18 to 20 has been canceled.

The event was called off in support of the residents of Gangwon and Gyeongbuk who have been suffering due to the devasting forest fires around the country.

The seedling distribution event and the live commerce event scheduled to help local businesses will however proceed as planned.

The Jeju Fire Festival is an event that takes place each year that reproduces the custom of setting fire to the grasslands before new grass sprouts to remove old grass and mites.

The highlight of the festival takes place around Saebyeol Orum as fireworks also light up the night sky.

In consideration of the rising COVID-19 numbers, the event was planning a non-face-to-face event with a live broadcast.