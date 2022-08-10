24th National Flower Mugunghwa Exhibition to be Held in Ulsan August 15th

‘The 24th National Flower Mugunghwa Exhibition’ will be held in the Mugunghwa Garden and Peony Garden on August 15th to celebrate the 77th Liberation Day.

In this exhibition, 150 pieces of various Mugunghwa flowers, 50 pictures of Mugunghwa, and plates containing Mugunghwa-related varieties, planting management methods, and history are presented.

Publicity materials and 500 Mugunghwa seedlings and plants will also be distributed to citizens visiting the exhibition.

An official from the Agricultural Technology Center said, “In celebration of the 77th anniversary of liberation, we prepared this exhibition to inform the citizens of the dignity and beauty of the national flower, Mugunghwa, and to awaken the love of the country and the people.”

The Agricultural Technology Center also held an exhibition at the ‘2022 Mugunghwa Excellent Evolution Competition’ hosted by the Korea Forest Service, and is being exhibited at the Mud Square of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong-si, Chungcheongnam-do from August 10 to 15.