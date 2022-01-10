25 Safe Non-Face-to-Face Tourist Attractions to Visit in Korea This Winter

The Korea Tourism Organization has selected 25 non-face-to-face safe tourist destinations in the winter season where you can safely travel in winter in consideration of the gradual recovery of daily life.

A non-face-to-face safe tourist destination is a place where you can enjoy the joy of being one with nature with minimal architecture like the ancient ancestors, various historical relics from ancient times to the modern-day, and a simple station filled with beautiful poems that passengers left.

When visiting tourist destinations, it is essential to check detailed information such as whether it is open, opening hours, and how to visit in advance at the relevant local government or tourist information center, as admission is restricted depending on the social distancing stage of COVID-19.

Also, be sure to check the guidelines for safe travel in accordance with social distancing introduced on the safe travel page of the Korea Tourism Organization website.

25 Non-Face-to-Face Safe Tourist Attractions to Visit This Winter

Achasan Mountain Together Forest Trail

Location: Gwangjin-gu, Seoul

Take a barrier-free forest path designed to allow the elderly as well as people with disabilities to walk safely along a wooden deck with a low slope on the 820m forest path from Oullim Square to Pyeonggang Bridge.

Donggeum-do

Location: Ganghwa-gun, Incheon

An island south of Ganghwa-do where you can enjoy the sunrise and sunset while staying overnight.

Jillomak Village

Location: Paju, Gyeonggi Province

Located in Gyeonggi province, Jillomak Village is a DMZ Ecological Base Village with a clean area where you can meet winter migratory birds.

Gyeongancheon Ecological Wetland Park

Location: Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province

Check out a variety of aquatic plants, a naturally occurring wetland inhabited by various migratory and resident birds, and a 2km walking trail that winds around the park.

Gamchusa

Location: Donghae, Gangwon Province

Gamchusa is a small temple consisting of 4 halls including Gwaneumjeon, Samseonggak, Yongwanggak, and Yosachae.

Galcheonyaksuta

Location: Yangyang-gun, Gangwon Province

On the way to find the pure water and mineral water that springs from the Guryongryeong Valley, you pass through the dense forest, breathe in the fresh air, and meet the wonderful scenery where the cool water forms a small waterfall.

Suanbo Footbath

Location: Chungju, North Chungcheong Province

Opened in 2018 in the area of ​​Seokmuncheon Stream, Oncheon-ri, it is composed of a variety of themes, such as a mountain bath with flagstones for walking, couples baths, and a foot bath with acupressure and massage.

Hwanggan Station Intercity Bus Stop

Location: Yeongdong County, South Chungcheong Province

Hwanggan Station, which opened as a regular station on the Gyeongbu Line on January 1, 1905, is a tourist destination where the history of the railway remains intact. Now, it is considered a romantic railway station where memories are revived in harmony as a simple station with galleries and cafes.

Maebawi Park

Location: Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province

In order to best properly see Maebawi Park, which resembles a hawk, it is necessary to arrive at the low tide. The vast tidal flats and the water valleys leading to the middle of the distant tidal flats are spectacular.

Yongbongsan Forest Resort

Location: Hongseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province

Yongbongsan is called “Geumgangsan of Chungcheongnam-do” because the entire mountain is made of strange rocks and peaks. While hiking, the beautiful scenery unfolds as if you are encountering hundreds of Korean paintings.

Bukseong-ro

Location: Jung-gu, Daegu

A popular place where the cultures of the past and the present coexist with narrow alleys, old buildings, rusty iron gates. In the center of the lonely landscape, there is a tool alley.

Uiseong Yangban Village

Location: Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province

A quiet yangban village in Uiseong that preserves tradition, culture, and the taste of a scholar. In the north, there is a cousin village where the Andong Kim clan and the Pungsan Ryu clan live together, and in the south, there is the Sanun Village, the hometown of the Yeongcheon Lee clan.

Songrim Temple

Location: Chilgok-gun, North Gyeongsang Province

Songnimsa’s five-story pagoda is considered the most sophisticated among the existing pagodas. In 1959, a turtle-shaped stone slab containing relics was discovered in a temple tower.

Daehang Pojinji Cave

Location: Gangseo-gu, Busan

Located in Gadeokdo, it is a cave that remembers the painful history of a magnificent coastal cliff. Unique sculptures and LED lights were installed in the five caves that follow the coastal deck promenade.

Gangdong – JuJeon Haean-gil

Location: Dong-gu, Ulsan

A coastal attraction in Ulsan known only to Mongdol travel experts. The harmonious sound of mongdol (pebbles) and waves is sweeter than an orchestral performance.

Jangsado Sea Park

Location: Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province

A romantic uninhabited island trip, it is an island like an observatory where you can see the blue sea at a glance. In winter, the whole island is dyed red with camellia flowers.

Sacheon Cable Car Recreational Forest

Location: Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province

The 39.4 hectare recreational forest is described as a great place for healing your mind, especially amongst its 20 hectares of Cyprus trees.

The tomb of the former King of Gonggu in Sancheong

Location: Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province

A pyramid-shaped stone tomb that was built for the last king of Gaya, according to his will.

Ramsar Gochang Tidal Flat Center

Location: Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province

Gochang Tidal Flat Center is registered as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Visitors can experience everything about the tidal flats through the exhibition hall, tidal flat trails, and experience programs.

Cyprus Forest, Gonggi Village

Location: Wanju-gun, North Jeolla Province

The cypress trees, which the villagers started planting in 1976, became a dense forest. You can take a forest bath while breathing in the fresh air on the trail between the forests. After appearing in the 2011 movie “War of the Arrows”, the number of people visiting has increased dramatically.

Naju Eupseong Fortress

Location: Naju-si, South Jeolla Province

Naju-mok’s Gwana Geumseonggwan, Naju-moksaenaeah, and Najuhyanggyo, which are located inside and outside Naju-eupseong, show the long history of Naju. Recently, a complex cultural space that has been converted from an old house has also been built and is emerging as a new tourist attraction that anyone can enjoy.

Haenam Woosuyeong

Location: Haenam-gun, South Jeolla Province

The site of the Battle of Myeongnyang, in which Admiral Yi Sun-sin defeated 133 Japanese ships with 13 ships during the Imjin War.

Dasan Chodang Baekryeonsa Road

Location: Gangjin-gun, South Jeolla Province

The camellia flowers are beautiful in winter for 1.3 km from Dasan Chodang to Baekryeonsa. This is a beautiful forest road that connected Dasan Jeong Yak-yong and Hyejang.

Chuknyeongsan Cypress Forest

Location: Jangseong-gun, South Jeolla Province

A cypress forest full of phytoncides was also selected as one of the 100 most beautiful roads in Korea. You can enjoy forest bathing in the picturesque forest or enjoy the scenery of the cypress forest.

Baksugijeong Beach and Daepyeong Port

Location: Seogwipo, Jeju Island

Enjoy a coastal beach and a peaceful port of Jeju where natural beauty spreads.