2,556m Geumosan Cable Car to Open Next Month in Hadong

Set to open next month, Geumosan Cable Car, with a total length of 2,556m, provides a simultaneous view of Hallyeohaesang and Geumosan Mountain, offering a superb view of the clean Namhae Hallyeohaesang National Park.

According to Hadong-gun on the 15th, Hadong Flyway Cable Car is spurring final preparations ahead of the opening of the Geumosan Cable Car at the end of March.

The cable car is equipped with 40 state-of-the-art 10-seater cabins from France’s POMA on a track with a total length of 2,556m from the top of Geumosan Mountain at 849m above sea level to the Jungpyeong-ri Youth Training Center in Geumnam-myeon.

Of the 40 cabins, eight have a transparent crystal floor and they are capable of taking up to 1,200 people per hour.

Construction began in March 2020 with an investment of 60 billion won to revitalize the local economy by discovering tourist attractions on the southern coast and building representative leisure facilities to provide sights and entertainment to tourists.

The unique shape of the boarding hall in the shape of a mountain is decorated with various trees and plants that symbolize ‘Hadong and Jirisan’, giving the feeling of floating in a beautiful garden, allowing nature and modernity to meet.

And around the top of Mt. Geumosan, a Dulle-gil has been built so that you can enjoy nature while taking a leisurely walk and sights.

The new attraction, where you can see the archipelago of Hallyeohaesang National Park and Geumosan Mountain at the same time, is expected to establish itself as a representative landmark of South Coast tourism along with Asia’s longest zip wire and Sky Walk.

“We will do our best to safely complete the construction and welcome customers as soon as possible,” an official from Hadong Flyway Cable Car said.