257 Jellyfish Stinging Incidents Have Happened Already This Summer

Local officials have warned local residents and vacationers to be cautious of jellyfish stinging accidents that have been occurring at Busan beaches this summer.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, there have been a total of 257 jellyfish stinging accidents at the seven beaches in Busan this year, exceeding last year’s total of 168 accidents.

On Saturday morning, dozens of vacationers were stung by Nomura’s jellyfish at Imrang Beach in Gijang-gun.

There were 37 people who reported experiencing pain from jellyfish stings and they received saline solution treatment on site.