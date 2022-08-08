NewsBusan News

257 Jellyfish Stinging Incidents Have Happened Already This Summer

Haps Staff

Local officials have warned local residents and vacationers to be cautious of jellyfish stinging accidents that have been occurring at Busan beaches this summer.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, there have been a total of 257 jellyfish stinging accidents at the seven beaches in Busan this year, exceeding last year’s total of 168 accidents.

On Saturday morning, dozens of vacationers were stung by Nomura’s jellyfish at Imrang Beach in Gijang-gun.

There were 37 people who reported experiencing pain from jellyfish stings and they received saline solution treatment on site.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
74 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 