25th Busan International Film Festival Postponed Two Weeks With Substantial Downsizing

Jeff Liebsch

The 25th Busan International Film Festival, previously planned to be held from October 7th to October 16th, will now take place from October 21st to October 30th after the board of directors reached the conclusion to postpone the festival by two weeks and to downsize significantly.

The concern over the spread of COVID-19 after Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holidays was the main reason behind the rescheduling. The decision was taken to host a safer festival.

What This Year’s Festival Will Look Like

All outdoor events are canceled, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Outdoor Greeting, and Open Talk, in order to prevent crowds from gathering. There will be no international invitations, nor will there be any receptions or parties hosted to provide networking opportunities for film industry professionals.

The decision was made to take strict preventive measures and ensure the safe operation of the festival. Busan International Film Festival is canceling various events and focusing on film screenings. The official selections will only be screened at Busan Cinema Center, Centum City in strict compliance with the governmental guidelines. Asian Contents & Film Market, Asian Project Market, and Forum BIFF will all be hosted online.

However, if Level Two social distancing protocol is continued or escalated during the rescheduled festival period, Busan International Film Festival may ultimately be canceled.

Busan International Film Festival prioritizes the safety of citizens above all. The festival will proceed with serious reflection on the direction that it should take and the role that it should play.

More details and the official selections will be announced on September 14th, at 3 pm (KST) through an online press conference.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

