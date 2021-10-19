25th Busan Sea Festival to be Hosted Online October 29-31

The 25th Busan Sea Festival, earlier scheduled to be held in August, will be held under the theme ‘Autumn Sea Busan Vacation’ for three days mostly online from October 29 to 31.

The online citizen participation experience event consists of ‘Food in Vacation’, ‘Magic in Vacation’, and ‘Training in Vacation’.

Participants are selected through a lottery and events are broadcast live on YouTube.

In ‘Food in Vacation’ on the 29th, famous chef Wonil Lee and YouTuber dad Seungwoo will hold a cooking class and talk show to make ‘Busan Sea Oil Pasta’ and ‘Busan Fish Cake Taco’ using seaweed and fish cakes full of Busan sea flavor.

In ‘Magic in Vacation’ and ‘Training in Vacation’ on the 30th, magician Hyun-woo Choi, pilates instructor Yang Jeong-won, and comedian Kyung-hwan Heo will present various and unique contents under the theme of Busan’s attractions.

Lastly, on the 31st, the last day of the festival, a ‘balcony concert’ will be held at Arpina in Haeundae to provide a message of comfort and hope to citizens who are tired of the prolonged coronavirus and to coexist and collaborate with the stagnant local performance industry.

Concert audiences will be selected through a lottery among those who have completed the second vaccination, while applications can be found on the website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee in the coming days.

“This year’s Busan Sea Festival was prepared while continuing the tradition of the festival while taking into consideration various factors such as coexistence with the industry and quenching the citizens’ thirst for festivals,” said Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan City Tourism Mice Industry Bureau.

“It is a safe and meaningful event. We will do our best to provide hope and comfort to the citizens and the performance industry who are exhausted from the coronavirus.”