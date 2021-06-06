26th BIFF Honors the Late Lee Choon-yun as Recipient of Korean Cinema Award

The 26th Busan International Film Festival announced that the late Lee Choon-yun as the Korean Cinema Award winner to remember and honor his life achievements.

“A big brother” to the Korean film industry, producer Lee Choon-yun who devoted his life to promoting Korean Cinema has been awarded the Korean Cinema Award.

As the founder of a film production company, CINE2000, and chairperson of the Korean Association of Film Art & Industry (KAFAI), Lee Choon-yun is like a big brother figure in Korean film industry.

He started film production since the 1980s and opened a new horizon of Korean-style horror with the Whispering Corridors series. He has granted opportunities to directors and actors, having produced Happiness Does Not Come In Grades (1989) directed by Kang Woo-suk, Their Last Love Affair (1996) directed by Lee Myung-se, Trio (1997) directed by Park Chan-wook, Art Museum By The Zoo (1998) directed by Lee Jeong-hyang, Interview (2000) directed by Byun Hyuk and The Terror, Live (2013) directed by Kim Byung-woo which he also acted in the film.

Lee is highly estimated to have greatly contributed to the rise of Korean cinema through innovative film productions with young directors of the time.

In addition to being a prolific producer, Lee was an advisor to the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) since 1997 and played a significant role in fostering freedom of expression when the festival was under fire from the previous administration after the screening of The Truth Shall Not Sink with Sewol (2014). He was considerably influential to many film people, being a leader in the Screen Quota movement and instrumental in the formation and running of all sorts of film festivals.

“Lee Choon-yun is the preserver of the BIFF. Especially, when the festival was under pressure of the previous administration’s blacklisting due to the screening of The Truth Shall Not Sink with Sewol (2014), he provided the crucial assistance voicing out,” said Huh Moon-young of the BIFF festival director.

Lee was one of the board members of the festival since 2016 in addition to being an intermittent advisor to the festival since 1997.

Born in Sinan County in South Jeolla Province, South Korea, Lee Choon-yun studied theater at Chung-Ang University.

He started his film career in 1983, following a stage career in the seventies. Having started with Widow Dance (1984), his major credits include My Mellow Rose, Happiness Does Not Come In Grades, Deep Scratch, Hwang Jin Yi, and The Terror, Live. As a chairperson of CINE2000, he produced Whispering Corridors series, which opened a new horizon of Korean horror. The Whispering Corridors, a high school horror series launched a raft of prominent actresses’ and directors’ careers.