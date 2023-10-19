26th Geoje City Windsurfing Competition Takes Place This Weekend

The 26th Geoje City Windsurfing Competition, organized by the Geoje City Yacht Association in collaboration with the Geoje City Sports Council, is taking place at the Jisepo Port area of Geoje City.

About 350 skilled windsurfers and water sports enthusiasts are expected to participate in this year’s event.

The lineup features an array of contests, including individual and team competitions in 1 Foil division, 4 Mixed Open divisions, and 4 Fun & Formula divisions, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on the morning of October 21st and over the subsequent two days, attendees can witness the thrilling spectacle of dinghy yachting (2-seater) and windsurfing (single-seater) on the waters of Jisepo Port.