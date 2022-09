27,628 applicants in the Busan region signed up for the 2023 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) between August 18 and September 2nd this year.

It was about 2.8% less than the number of applicants last year.

Among them, the number of applicants set to graduate decreased by 6.28 percent compared to last year while graduates and qualification exam takers each increased by about 6.13% and 12.15%, respectively.