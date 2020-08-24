279 Churches Held On-Site Service Last Weekend in Busan Despite Administrative Order Not To

Amid the second level of social distancing measures in place which effectively prohibits face-to-face worship at local churches, some churches in Busan, however, held on-site services regardless.

According to the city of Busan, a joint inspection by local district officials and police officers at 1,765 local churches in Busan on Sunday found 279 of them violating an administrative order by holding face-to-face worship services in the city.

The city of Busan strengthened quarantine measures for the second level of social distancing measures from midnight on the 21st and issued an administrative order to churches where they are only allowed to hold non-face-to-face worship services until the 31st.

At a briefing held at Busan City Hall yesterday afternoon, Acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan said, “It is a very regrettable result,” and added that “this is a challenge to the national quarantine system and legitimate enforcement of public power and a threat to citizen safety.”

He warned that the churches that violated the administrative order will be checked to see if they indeed violated the orders, and will enforce a gathering ban on them, and added that if churches further violate the gathering ban, they will forward the case to the police.