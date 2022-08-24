27th Busan International Film Festival Announces Jury Members for New Currents and Kim Jiseok Awards

The Busan International Film Festival has announced this year’s jury members for the New Currents section as well as the Kim Jiseok Awards.

New Currents is Busan International Film Festival’s major competition section that introduces the first or second feature films of emerging directors, who will lead the future of Asian cinema.

Since its first edition, New Currents has showcased new Asian directors’ works including those from Asia, drawing much attention by introducing cinematic works of the ambitious spirit.

This year’s New Currents juries, led by the president of Unifrance, Serge Toubiana, consist of a total of 5 members, each a director, filmmaker, and actor, who will take the lead in discovering emerging Asian directors. Each of the two films selected as the best films will be awarded a prize of USD 30,000.

Serge Toubiana, president of Unifrance, was appointed as the jury president for the New Currents Award at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Previously, Serge Toubiana held the position of editor-in-chief at the prestigious French film publication Cahiers du Cinéma for 26 years, and published many books on films. He also produced radio programs on cinema and directed several documentaries. He was the director of a film museum La Cinémathèque française in Paris and served as a jury for Berlin International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival several times. Currently, Toubiana is the president of Unifrance and has devoted himself to the development of the global film industry.

Other members of the jury include Alain Guiraudie, the winner of the Un Certain Regard Prize and Queer Palm at the 66th Cannes Film Festival for Stranger by the Lake (2013), and Kamila Andini, a leading director in human rights films such as The Seen and Unseen (2017) and Nana (Before, Now & Then) (2022), as well as the winner of the Platform Prize at the 21st Toronto International Film Festival for Yuni (2021), an official selection for A Window on Asian Cinema at the 26th Busan International Film Festival.

Ryo Kase, an actor and a persona of world-renowned Japanese directors such as Kitano Takeshi, Kore-eda Hirokazu, and Kurosawa Kiyoshi, will also be present. He made his first international appearance in a film directed by Clint Eastwood, Letters from Iwo Jima (2006). He continued to appear in several high-profile international films including Hong Sang-soo’s Hill of Freedom (2014) and Martin Scorsese’s Silence (2017). Lee Eugene, president of ZIP CINEMA and film producer who has actively produced Korean commercial films on various subjects, such as Woochi (2008), The Priests (2015), and most recently, Broker (2022), is also a jury member.

Kim Jiseok Award Expects New Waves of Asian Cinema!

The Kim Jiseok Award was established in 2017 to commemorate the spirit of the late BIFF program director, Kim Jiseok, who dedicated himself to supporting the growth of Asian cinema.

Among Jiseok section which introduces new films by Korean and Asian directors, two films are selected and each director is awarded a prize of USD 10,000.

This year, Jean-Michel Frodon, a renowned journalist and critic, has been appointed as the jury member for the Kim Jiseok Award. Jean-Michel Frodon previously worked for a prestigious French daily Le Monde as a film journalist for 13 years, and as an editorial director at an internationally acclaimed film journal Cahiers du Cinéma.

Director and scriptwriter Ogigami Naoko has also been appointed as the jury. Her directorial career with Yoshino’s Barber Shop (2004), Kamome Diner (2006), and Glasses (2007) earned her domestic and worldwide recognition. Furthermore, she has shown the potential of Asian films by winning the Teddy Jury Awards at the 67th Berlin Film Festival for Close-Knit (2017).

Director Kim Hee-Jung is also taking the role as a jury member. Beginning with her feature debut, The Wonder Years (2007), she has been invited to many domestic and international film festivals. A French Woman (2019) won the APM KOCCA Award at the 21st Busan International Film Festival. She continues to maintain a close relationship with the Busan International Film Festival through her latest film Where Would You Like to Go? (2021), an official Asian Project Market (APM) selection at the 26th Busan International Film Festival.

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct 5 to Oct 14.