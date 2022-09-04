27th Busan International Film Festival Announces the Selections for New Currents

The 27th Busan International Film Festival has announced 10 selections for New Currents that showcase the future of Asian cinema.

Emerging Directors Who Will Lead the Future of Asian Cinema

New Currents, a main competition section at the Busan International Film Festival, has been discovering shining new Asian films and emerging directors, becoming the gateway for capable directors for the past 26 years. Many of the directors featured in this section not only made their mark on the global stage, but also paved the way for new Asian cinema.

This year, the 27th Busan International Film Festival showcases 10 New Currents selections by talented, emerging directors from across various regions of Asia. The selected films for New Currents will be nominated for several awards including the New Currents Award, the FIPRESCI Award, the NETPAC Award, and the KB New Currents Audience Award.

Thousand and One Nights (2022) by Japanese director Kubota Nao, is a story about people who have already lost or are losing someone, and unravel the secret of time in a unique way. No End (2022) by Nader Saeivar depicts the story of a man who becomes exposed to tremendous violence as a result of a trivial lie, and demonstrates the strength of Iranian cinema by exquisitely interconnecting the beginning and the end.

With its thoroughly structured plot and fast-paced development, A Place Called Silence (2022) by Malaysian director Sam Quah is a masterpiece that portrays the scenes, and behind-the-scenes, of a serial murder through bold and delicate directing.

Two Indian films have also been selected for New Currents selection. These include Jaishankar Aryar’s debut film, Shivamma (2022), which persistently traces the struggles of a poor, uneducated, middle-aged woman along its distinguished narratives, and Aamir Bashir’s The Winter Within (2022) which depicts the suffering and agony of a woman, with the Kashmir region as its backdrop, where large and small clashes and terrors are frequent.

Ajoomma (2022) directed by He Shuming, who has earned widespread recognition by winning several awards for short films, will also be presented as a New Currents selection this year. It is also raising more expectations due to the dynamic interaction of the cast, including Hong Huifang, Singapore’s most prominent actress, Yeo Jin Goo, Jung Dong-Hwan, and Kang Hyung Suk, as another highlight. Thai screenwriter, Thapanee Loosuwan, seeks to expand as a director with Blue Again (2022), a biographical film possessing sophisticated senses that stand out. Marcus Vu Manh Cuong, a former film journalist, has also begun his cinematic journey by directing MEMENTO MORI: EARTH (2022), a film that beautifully captures the profound topic of life and death.

Two Korean films, director Lee Jeong-hong’s a Wild Roomer (2022) and Lim Oh-jeong’s Hail to Hell (2022), are also ready to meet the audience. a Wild Roomer (2022), tells the story of a man who makes a living as a carpenter and the people around him, and a mystery that makes them fall into curiosity, with an intriguing pace and memorable scenes. Hail to Hell (2022) traces the adventure of two girls who set out to get revenge on the wicked who tormented them, and its whimsical organization and imagination add to the film’s expectations.

The 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is creating a flurry of thundering excitement from the unveiling of its 10 New Currents selections, will be held at the Busan Cinema Center from Oct 5 (Wed) to 14 (Fri).