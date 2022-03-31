27th Busan International Film Festival Begins Accepting Submissions

With successful preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic last year, BIFF received many accolades from the audiences and filmmakers, and the 27th BIFF is now accepting submissions from March 30.
Films of fiction, documentary, and animation, which are produced since October 2021, are eligible to submit.
All submissions are subject to the eligibility criteria set out in 2 categories; the Short Film up to 60 minutes and the Feature Film of 60 minutes or longer.
Online applications are available at the festival’s official website (www.biff.kr/eng/). The deadline for registration of short films is June 22 (Wed) 18:00 KST and the deadline for features is July 20 (Wed) 18:00 KST.