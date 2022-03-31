27th Busan International Film Festival Begins Accepting Submissions

With successful preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic last year, BIFF received many accolades from the audiences and filmmakers, and the 27 th BIFF is now accepting submissions from March 30.

With successful preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic last year, BIFF received many accolades from the audiences and filmmakers, and the 27 th BIFF is now accepting submissions from March 30.

Films of fiction, documentary, and animation, which are produced since October 2021, are eligible to submit.

All submissions are subject to the eligibility criteria set out in 2 categories; the Short Film up to 60 minutes and the Feature Film of 60 minutes or longer.