Image: Ulsan City Nam-gu Office
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

27th Whale Festival to Run This Weekend in Ulsan

Haps Staff

The 27th Ulsan Whale Festival will open on the 11th of May at Jangsaengpo Special Whale Culture Zone, Nam-gu, Ulsan, and run for four days until the 14th under the theme of ‘Leaping Jangsaengpo!’

The opening ceremony will kick off the festival on the 11th at 8:00 pm on the main stage in Jangsaengpo Baseball Stadium, featuring a performance using large LED dolls and a fireworks show.

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy a range of events in different theme-specific spaces, such as Whale Yard, Jangsaeng Yard, Whale Square, Jangsaeng Restaurant, and Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse. These events include performances by popular singers, a national youth dance contest, and a water cannon show by maritime police rescue boats.

The Whale Parade, which is considered the highlight of the festival, will take place on the 13th from 5:00 pm, providing a unique spectacle with the participation of about 1,000 people, including residents and businesses, a naval honor guard, a USFK brass band, and a whale float car.

Visitors can also take a hot air balloon ride at Whale Square to get a bird’s-eye view of the Jangsaengpo area. Additionally, various programs such as open concerts, a whale song festival, run dog, and family musicals are available for people of all ages and genders. Jangsaengpocha, known for its delicious food, will also open a new door during the festival period.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 