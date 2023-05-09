27th Whale Festival to Run This Weekend in Ulsan

The 27th Ulsan Whale Festival will open on the 11th of May at Jangsaengpo Special Whale Culture Zone, Nam-gu, Ulsan, and run for four days until the 14th under the theme of ‘Leaping Jangsaengpo!’

The opening ceremony will kick off the festival on the 11th at 8:00 pm on the main stage in Jangsaengpo Baseball Stadium, featuring a performance using large LED dolls and a fireworks show.

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy a range of events in different theme-specific spaces, such as Whale Yard, Jangsaeng Yard, Whale Square, Jangsaeng Restaurant, and Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse. These events include performances by popular singers, a national youth dance contest, and a water cannon show by maritime police rescue boats.

The Whale Parade, which is considered the highlight of the festival, will take place on the 13th from 5:00 pm, providing a unique spectacle with the participation of about 1,000 people, including residents and businesses, a naval honor guard, a USFK brass band, and a whale float car.

Visitors can also take a hot air balloon ride at Whale Square to get a bird’s-eye view of the Jangsaengpo area. Additionally, various programs such as open concerts, a whale song festival, run dog, and family musicals are available for people of all ages and genders. Jangsaengpocha, known for its delicious food, will also open a new door during the festival period.