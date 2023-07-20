Busan News

287 Real Estate Agencies Closed Operations in Busan in Q2

By Haps Staff

In the second quarter alone, a total of 287 real estate agencies in Busan were confirmed to have closed their operations.

As of the 19th, the number of active real estate brokerages in Busan during the second quarter was recorded at 7,682, showing a decline of 72 compared to the figures from the first quarter of the previous year.

This ongoing trend indicates a continuous decrease in the number of real estate agencies since the second quarter of the previous year when the count stood at 7,857.

The main reason behind the decline in brokerage businesses can be attributed to the phenomenon of registration-closure reversals.

During this quarter in Busan, while 224 new brokerages were registered, a staggering 287 agencies decided to cease their operations.

This phenomenon has persisted for an entire year, starting from the third quarter of the previous year.

Notably, during this quarter, 42 businesses closed down, marking the highest number of closures since 2021.

