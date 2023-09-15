28th Busan International Film Festival Open Talk & Outdoor Greeting Line-up

The 28th Busan International Film Festival has revealed the official schedule for this year’s Open Talk and Outdoor Greeting. The Open Talk and Outdoor Greeting events, which will take place at the BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, will be attended by directors and actors from Korea and overseas to provide an opportunity for personal interaction between guests and audiences for an unforgettable experience.

BIFF 2023 Open Talk & Outdoor Greeting!

The Open Talk programs will begin on Thursday, October 5 with the BIFF 2023 opening film, Because I Hate Korea. The film will be followed by the Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema; Believer 2, sequel to the highly acclaimed 2018 film, Believer, which will have its world premiere in Busan; and the Open Talk and Hand-Printing Ceremony with this year’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year recipient, Chow Yun Fat.

On October 6, Open Talks for Ballerina, a new project by director Lee Chung-hyun of Call (2020), showcasing Jun Jong-seo’s powerful action stunts; LTNS, co-directed by Jeon Gowoon of Microhabitat (2017) and Lim Daehyung of Moonlit Winter (2019); and cinematic adaptations of popular webtoons of the same name, such as Vigilante, A Bloody Lucky Day, and The Deal, are also expected to reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes stories.

Furthermore, the LGBTQ in Southeast Asian Cinema Open Talk will assess the trend in Southeast Asian films that use LGBTQ+ as a central theme rather than as a peripheral tangent, while Hopeless by director Kim Chang-hoon, which was invited to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Un Certain Regard, and Cobweb, starring the host of the 28th Busan International Film Festival, Song Kang Ho, are also lined up, raising expectations of movie lovers who plan to visit Busan.

The rich Outdoor Greeting line-up is also garnering much attention.

Ms. Apocalypse, the second feature film by the BIFF 2019 KNN Audience Award winner, Lim Sun-ae; actor Jung Woosung’s directorial debut, A Man of Reason; and Kim Da-mi and Jeon So-nee of Soulmate, which received high acclaim from the public with its relatable story following its release earlier this March, are scheduled to visit Busan and meet with audiences.

Honeysweet, a romantic comedy by director Lee Han, known for Punch (2011); Japanese director Iwai Shunji and renowned actress Hirose Suzu of KYRIE; along with IT’S OKAY!, starring Lee Re and Jin Seoyeon, which is the feature debut of Kim Hyeyoung, co-director of the TV series Be Melodramatic (2019), have also announced their participation in the Outdoor Greeting.

In addition, the Shining Stars from Indonesia Outdoor Greeting, which will feature directors and actors from the Special Program in Focus: Renaissance of Indonesian Cinema section; I AM A RUNNING MATE, the directorial debut of Han Jin-won, the co-screenwriter of Parasite (2019); and Picnic, a story about friendship and love between senior citizens starring Na Moon-hee, Kim Yeong-ok, and Park Keun-hyong, are also among the filmmakers and stars set to meet the audience through the Outdoor Greeting.

The Open Talk and Outdoor Greeting, which will take place at the BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, is a highly sought-after event open to all attendees of the Busan International Film Festival, free of charge, and will be streamed live on Naver.

The Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 4 to October 13 in the vicinity of the Busan Cinema Center.