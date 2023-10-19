28th Geumnyeonsan Festival Takes Place on Saturday at Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

The 28th Geumnyeongsan Festival will take place on Saturday, October 21 at the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute.

Visitors can experience and participate in various events at the festival.

Event Information

28th Geumnyeonsan Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

Free admission

Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City

Supported by Tongmyong University, Busan Youth Training Facilities Association

The festival may be changed/canceled due to unexpected weather or other circumstances.

PROGRAM

Participatory Events

14:00–18:00: Artificial wall climbing, pottery-making, natural dyeing, B-boy dance performance, youth dance festival and more

Astronomy Programs

18:30–21:30: astronomy observatory, astronomy lecture, space science video screening, planetarium show

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then exit through Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131, 155 or 1003 and get off at the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute bus stop. Then walk up about 15 minutes.

Free Shuttle Bus: Across from the GS25 Hwangnyeong Hillside branch ⇔ Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

Operating Hours: 13:30-22:00 (20 to 30 minute intervals)