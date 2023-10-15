Image: Gimhae City
28th Gimhae Buncheong Ceramic Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The upcoming 28th Gimhae Buncheong Ceramic Festival is set to run for 10 days, from October 20th to 29th, at the Gimhae Buncheong Ceramic Museum.

Themed around the essence of ‘Buncheong, creating a thousand years of fortune,’ this festival offers a rich assortment of engaging exhibitions and immersive experiences in the realm of Buncheong ceramics, with over 30 diverse programs spanning 7 distinct fields, designed to captivate the senses and inspire creativity.

The festival’s inauguration at 5 p.m. on the 20th promises a memorable start with the solemn Wonryu Potter Memorial Service followed by a performance by the fusion Korean traditional music band ‘Sorichire.’

Guests can look forward to a traditional kiln lighting ceremony, a celebratory showcase by renowned trot singer Kim Eui-young, and a fireworks display.

Central to the main venue, the Buncheong Ceramics Exhibition and Sales Center will showcase an impressive array of Buncheong ceramic works from more than 60 local potters in Gimhae, providing attendees with an opportunity to purchase these exquisite pieces at affordable prices.

The 2023 Korea Buncheong Ceramic Exhibition, the 9th Gimdo Ceramic Tableware Exhibition, and the Craft Collaboration Creative Community Exhibition, showcasing an eclectic mix of creative works by esteemed ceramic artists, will also be part of the festival.

The event will also have food booths and food trucks on hand curated by local civic groups, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for all participants.

