28th Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival to Begin April 27th

The 28th Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival is set to take place from April 27th to May 12th.

Held at Hwangmaesan County Park in Dunnae-ri, Gahoe-myeon, Hapcheon-gun, renowned for its vast azalea colony, the festival celebrates the breathtaking beauty of the mountain’s azalea-covered landscape.

Hwangmaesan Mountain, standing at 1,113 meters, is renowned as one of the three famous azalea mountains.

Every spring, it transforms into a sea of deep pink as azaleas blanket the landscape.

Accessible by car to the summit near the azalea colony, shuttle buses during the festival make it easy for visitors of all ages to explore the mountain, making it a popular destination for families.

The festival offers a range of activities, including rituals, treasure hunts, cultural performances, and traditional play experiences. Visitors can also enjoy local agricultural products and specialties at food booths.

The peak blooming period is expected to be the first week of May, making the festival an ideal outing for families during the upcoming family month.

For updates on the azalea blooming status, visitors can check the Hwangmaesan County Park website.

