NewsBusan News

2,900 Foreign Residents Eligible for April 7 Mayoral By-Elections in Busan

BeFM News

The city of Busan said there are 2,961,301 eligible voters for the mayoral by-election on April 7th.

Some 2.93 million are residents with a Korean registration number, and some 2,900 are foreign residents.

There are more female voters than male by some 83,000 voters. 48.6% are male voters and 51.4% are female voters.

By age group, 18-19 years olds make up for 2.0% of all voters, 14.6% for those in 20s, 14.1% for those in their 30s, 17.3% for those in their 40s, 19.2% for those in their 50s, 18.3% in their 60s, and 14.5% in their 70s or older.

Voters in their 50s or older accounted for more than half, or 52%.

Election Information for Foreign Voters 

Click here for more information

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Road Expansion to Take Place in Front of Paradise Hotel in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
The 200-meter road in front of the Paradise Hotel will be expanded from two lanes to four.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Has Third Highest Daily Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Yesterday

BeFM News -
The city of Busan reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday increasing the cumulative caseload to 3,794.
Read more
Busan News

Yellow Dust Chokes Busan

BeFM News -
The first yellow dust warning in 11 years was issued in Busan yesterday with the average hourly fine dust concentration due to yellow dust would exceeding 800 micrograms per cubic meter
Read more
Busan News

No Positive Coronavirus Cases Found After All Foreign Employees at Construction Sites Tested

Haps Staff -
No one has tested positive in the test of some 1,800 foreign nationals who work in the city’s construction sites, which are seen as sites vulnerable to infections.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Current Social Distance Level For Two More Weeks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend the current social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks starting March 29. 
Read more
Busan News

Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Earth Hour 2021 Event Tonight

Haps Staff -
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
54 %
9.3kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 