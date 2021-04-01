2,900 Foreign Residents Eligible for April 7 Mayoral By-Elections in Busan

The city of Busan said there are 2,961,301 eligible voters for the mayoral by-election on April 7th.

Some 2.93 million are residents with a Korean registration number, and some 2,900 are foreign residents.

There are more female voters than male by some 83,000 voters. 48.6% are male voters and 51.4% are female voters.

By age group, 18-19 years olds make up for 2.0% of all voters, 14.6% for those in 20s, 14.1% for those in their 30s, 17.3% for those in their 40s, 19.2% for those in their 50s, 18.3% in their 60s, and 14.5% in their 70s or older.

Voters in their 50s or older accounted for more than half, or 52%.

Election Information for Foreign Voters

Click here for more information