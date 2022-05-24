2,963 Foreigners Eligible to Vote on June 1st Elections in Busan

A total of 2,916,832 people in Busan can vote in the 8th Nationwide Simultaneous Local Elections that take place on June 1st.

It is 3,200 less than the eligible voters during the presidential election in March and accounted for 87.27% of the total population of Busan.

By age group, those in their 50s accounted for the largest portion with some 550,000 voters while Haeundae District had the largest portion among the city’s districts and county with some 340,000 voters.

The number of overseas Korean resident registrants is 4,117, and the number of foreign voters is 2,963.