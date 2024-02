2AM will perform two concerts in March in Busan at Busan Sohyang Theater Sinhan Card Hall on March 23 and 24.

The boy band which has been performing since 2008 consists of Jo Kwon, Lee Chang-min, Lim Seul-ong, and Jeong Jin-woon.

General tickets for the concert cost 132,000 won and can be purchased on YES24.