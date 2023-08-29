Image: Jinju City
Arts & CultureUlsan/Gyeongnam News

2nd 2023 Jinju Architectural Culture Festival Opens

By Haps Staff

The 2nd 2023 Jinju Architectural Culture Festival has opened, offering insights into Jinju City’s urban regeneration and public architecture.

Themed ‘Weaving with Namgang: Rivers, Cities, and People’, the festival, held until September 5th, features exhibitions, lectures, and participation events.

It showcases works from the Urban Regeneration New Deal Project’s four selected districts and Jinju Public Building Competition winners.

The opening ceremony included musical performances and architecture lectures, with Mayor Cho Gyu-il presenting awards.

A college student program, ‘Finding Jinjul’, introduced Jinju’s notable buildings through YouTube videos.

The event aims to promote urban regeneration and architectural culture, fostering a deeper understanding of the city’s spatial environment.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Namhae’s German Village Square to Host Inaugural “Proud Dorf Youth Market”

13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival to Showcase Korean Musical Excellence

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Busan Architecture Tours Return for Second Half of 2023

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Cool Walk in Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park

What’s On in Busan: August 28 – September 3

The Latest

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2023

Civic Groups Suggest Running Non-Stop KTX Service Between Busan and Suseo

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023

Air Busan to Expand Flights to Vientiane and Bohol

부산시, 부산 대표 스타트업 행사 「바운스 2023(BOUNCE 2023)」 개최

Namhae’s German Village Square to Host Inaugural “Proud Dorf Youth Market”

Busan
light rain
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
89 %
2.6kmh
100 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 