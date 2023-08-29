2nd 2023 Jinju Architectural Culture Festival Opens

The 2nd 2023 Jinju Architectural Culture Festival has opened, offering insights into Jinju City’s urban regeneration and public architecture.

Themed ‘Weaving with Namgang: Rivers, Cities, and People’, the festival, held until September 5th, features exhibitions, lectures, and participation events.

It showcases works from the Urban Regeneration New Deal Project’s four selected districts and Jinju Public Building Competition winners.

The opening ceremony included musical performances and architecture lectures, with Mayor Cho Gyu-il presenting awards.

A college student program, ‘Finding Jinjul’, introduced Jinju’s notable buildings through YouTube videos.

The event aims to promote urban regeneration and architectural culture, fostering a deeper understanding of the city’s spatial environment.