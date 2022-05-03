Image: City of Busan
2nd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition to be Held This Weekend

Haps Staff

The 2nd Busan Spring Flower Exhibition will be held at Busan Citizens Park for three days from the 6th to the 8th.

This exhibition will be held in Dasom Square, Citizens Park, under the theme of ‘Busan Flowering Hope!’.

During this period, visitors can see high-quality thematic productions and floral works that harmonize with flowers and sculptures.

The city prepared this exhibition to spread flower culture in daily life and to give rest and relaxation to citizens who are tired of long-term social distancing.

In particular, a flower creation contest for elementary, middle, and high school students will also be held to celebrate May, the month of the family, as an exhibition that the whole family can visit together. 

In addition, it is expected to lead to the revitalization of the local flower industry by selecting all 100,000 flowers used in the exhibition as local flowers and promoting flower consumption through a direct market that offers discounts at local prices.

The exhibition opening ceremony will be held at the entrance of the flower tunnel in Dasom Square in Busan Citizens Park at 11 am on the 6th.

The opening ceremony will include an opening declaration, a tape-cutting ceremony, and a performance.

