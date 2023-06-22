2nd Forest Market to be Held Saturday in Goseong

Goseong-gun is gearing up to host the 2nd Forest Market, a hidden gem nestled deep in the mountains, on June 24th at Odusan Healing Forest in Sangni-myeon.

Selected as part of the Gyeongsangnam-do public participation budget contest for 2023, the Forest Market serves as a platform for local residents, including farmers and small businesses, to showcase and sell their unique products. The event aims to revitalize the local economy and promote Goseong’s tourism industry.

The Forest Market will officially kick off at 2 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on June 24th, with booths open for business starting from 1 p.m. Compared to the inaugural event in May, this market promises a more diverse and abundant selection of offerings and programs.

The Forest Market will be held five times this year, with a focus on supporting local businesses within the Gyeongnam Goseong Tourism Dure community. The event is open to everyone free of charge, inviting both locals and tourists to participate.

Further details can be found on the Odusan Healing Forest website at iodoo.kr.