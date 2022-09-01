Image: WellMi Events 2nd Gwangan Beach Clean & Ocean Wellness Event Haps Staff September 2, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail WellMi is hosting a beach clean-up and wellness event with yoga and ocean wellness activities this Sunday at 9 a.m. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles 11 O’clock Concert in August: Musica Viva Ensemble Environment & Energy Tech 2022: ENTECH 2022 Los Kimchileros & Latin Night Global Healthcare Week 2022 Special Screening: The 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Ties Between China and Korea Nolita Festival The Latest Busan Prepares Special Comprehensive Measures Ahead of Chuseok Holidays What’s On in Busan This Weekend HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 8th Anniversary Saturday Night Busan International Film Festival Announces the First-Ever Reveal of “Nakdong River” Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park Indefinitely Closed Due to Emergency Repair Work Number of Busan’s Beach Visitors Increased by 112% in Summer 2022 Busan moderate rain enter location 22.5 ° C 22.5 ° 22.5 ° 82 % 5.6kmh 100 % Thu 22 ° Fri 22 ° Sat 24 ° Sun 27 ° Mon 28 ° Dine & Drink HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 8th Anniversary Saturday Night KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today Busan Cafe Show Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO McDonald’s Korea Introduces the 88 Seoul Beef Burger Travel Travel Number of Busan’s Beach Visitors Increased by 112% in Summer 2022 Travel Busan Announces its New Travel Brand Identity Domestic Destinations Korea in Photos: Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour Successfully Concluded Local Destinations Busan’s Top 10 Destinations This Summer