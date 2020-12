The second Hungarian Film Day will take place this Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.

COVID-19 measures will be put in place during the screenings.

Event Information

Period: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 5,000 won for all (free for premium members)

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

The Glass Painter-The Art of Miksa Roth

White God

Budapest Noir

Gloomy Sunday

Those Who Remained

Movie Times