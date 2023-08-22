2nd Mayor’s Cup National Amateur e-Sports Competition to be Held in Gimhae

Gimhae City will host the “2nd Gimhae Mayor’s Cup National Amateur e-Sports Competition,” scheduled to take place on September 2nd at the Hwajeong Living Culture Center Eoulim.

The competition features two thrilling categories: League of Legends (team) and Kart Rider (individual). The competition is open to 32 youth teams for League of Legends and 32 youth and adult participants for Kart Rider. .

Preliminaries are set to unfold online from August 28th to August 31st, culminating in the finals on September 2nd at Eoulim, Hwajeong Living Culture Center. The finals will be live-streamed on the ‘Gayawangdo Gimhae TV’ YouTube channel, offering free viewing for all.

Winners will receive prestigious awards, including the Gimhae Mayor’s Award for 1st place in the group competition and the Gimhae Office of Education Director’s Award for 2nd place.

Participants placing 3rd and 4th in the group competition and the top four in the individual competition will be honored with the Gimhae Culture Network Award.

Additionally, the victorious participants secure a spot in the finals of the 4th Industry Eco Festival e-Sports Competition slated for October.

This year, an exciting sub-event is in store with a League of Legends Korea-Japan exchange friendly match between the Gimhae City team and the Koriyama City International Art & Design School team from Japan.

For attendees looking to relive the nostalgia of arcade games, retro game experience zones featuring titles like Tekken, Puyo Puyo, Bubblegum Square, and Street Fighter are also available.