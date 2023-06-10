2nd Metropolitan Area College Student Supporters Gear Up to Promote 2030 Busan World Expo

The 2nd Metropolitan Area College Student Supporters’ group, dedicated to attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo, is set to launch its promotional activities.

This group, now in its second term, plays a crucial role in discovering and creating various promotional content using social media platforms and organizing related events, with the aim of generating nationwide enthusiasm for hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Building upon the success of the ‘1st Metropolitan Area Student Supporters’ from last year, who produced over 1,000 promotional materials, participated in related events, wrote reviews, and shared information, this year’s activities will focus on college student supporters.

The objective is to actively engage these students in public relations planning for the 2030 Busan World Expo, allowing them to contribute more actively and voluntarily.

Comprising a total of 50 students, the 2nd Metropolitan Area Student Supporters implement their promotional activities based on three strategies: 2030 Busan World Expo ‘planned’ by future generations, 2030 Busan World Expo ‘supported’ by future generations, and 2030 Busan World Expo ‘participated’ by future generations.

The city of Busan is preparing a range of online and offline publicity campaigns in anticipation of the 4th presentation of competing cities, scheduled to take place at the 172nd General Assembly of the International Exhibition Organization from June 20th to 21st.