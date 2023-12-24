3.244 Trillion Won Budgeted For Next Year’s Bu-Ul-Gyeong Projects

The budget for 15 projects under the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam Cooperation, totaling 3.244 trillion won, has been reflected in next year’s government budget.

Major projects include the construction of the Busan New Port to Gimhae Expressway, amounting to 1.553 trillion won, as well as the construction of a metropolitan road from Dong Gimhae to the Shikman Interchange.

Additionally, the budget for the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam hydrogen bus joint procurement project and regional innovation projects based on collaboration between local governments and universities is also included in the government budget.