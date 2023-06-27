3 Best Games for a Long Flight

A long flight can be daunting. In many cases, it can even be an obstacle that prevents you from being as excited about an upcoming trip as you would like to be.

Gaming can be a perfect way to spend this time, thanks to the availability of mobile gaming and the internet connectivity that some flights can provide. Which games are best for it, though? Obviously, the answer will depend on your own preferences – but it might also be that you’re completely new to this idea, in which case, a good starting point would be appreciated.

Even if you’re a veteran, new ideas might be appreciated for a more novel flight.

Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars is as popular a gateway as anything, meaning that even if you’re unfamiliar with video games, this licensed game might provide enough familiarity to make it easy to jump in. More than that, however, Knights of the Old Republic (often abbreviated as KOTOR) is often named as one of the greatest and best video games of all time, and a landmark role-playing game that influenced several after it. Now, it’s on mobile, meaning it’s easier to access than ever.

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that the game is twenty years old at this point, having come out in 2003, meaning that it’s obviously going to show its age in a lot of ways. However, some headphones and an open mind can lead you to an immersive world and quality of writing that can immediately show you why this classic is so fondly remembered.

Poker

Many people might find their interest gearing more toward casino games than other types of video games. Online gambling au is increasingly popular thanks to the presence of digital outlets that brings them closer in line than ever with the rest of the mobile gaming world. Poker is an incredibly popular title among these, and you might find that it’s the right game of these options to spend time on on a long flight.

It’s arguably more thoughtful than other options like slots or roulette, requiring more input and strategy on your behalf. Furthermore, being a longer game than blackjack means that you can get stuck into each round of poker without feeling like you consistently have to choose whether or not to continue – being able to get lost in the game at hand.

FTL: Faster Than Light

If you’re into the shorter, round-based style of games that casino games seem to offer, without necessarily wanting to play something that umbrella, this option might have you covered. FTL can provide you with a thoughtful, strategic gaming experience. Throughout any given run, you’re trying to navigate and equip your ship to the point where you can take it through each map and towards the flagship that awaits you at the end. With randomized upgrades and encounters – no two runs are the same, but the knowledge that you could complete the game in a single sitting can keep you on the edge of your seat.