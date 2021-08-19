NewsBusan News

3% of Busan’s COVID-19 Cases Are Breakthrough Cases

Among the 7,251 COVID-19 cases confirmed since Busan city’s vaccination campaign began on February 26 until yesterday, 221 or 3% of them, were breakthrough cases.

116 of them were from those in their 60s or older, accounting for the largest portion of the total, followed by 54 breakthrough cases from those in their 30s.

47 cases had received the Pfizer vaccine while 104 had the AstraZeneca (AZ), 63 had the Janssen and 7 had received cross-vaccination (1st AstraZeneca, 2nd Pfizer).

There was 1 severe case as well as 4 deaths, all from nursing hospital patients in their 90s.

The city’s health authorities said that compared to the unvaccinated population, the probability of having a severe illness or dying from COVID-19 after being vaccinated is extremely low.

