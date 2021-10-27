30 Reports of Anti-Stalking Law Reported in First Week in Busan

In the first week of enforcing the Anti-Stalking Law, 30 reports were received in Busan alone.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said that it received 30 related reports since the 21st when the anti-stalking law was enforced and that three people have been arrested for investigation.

A man in his 30s, is accused of harassing his ex-partner, even though she had clearly expressed her refusal to meet him, by going to her home and sending hundreds of text messages.

A man in his 50s, has been charged with repeatedly calling and texting abusive texts to a woman he worked with before.

A woman in her 40s is being investigated for visiting the house and workplace of her ex-boyfriend who broke up a few months ago and even being caught in the man’s house without being given consent to be inside.

The Anti-Stalking Law which went into effect on the 21st allows for up to three years of imprisonment for repeated stalking offenses. Those subject to the stalking crime with a weapon can be sentenced to prison for up to 5 years.