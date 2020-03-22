NewsBusan News

30,000 Infant Masks Made Available

Haps Staff

30,000 infant masks have been made available at 628 pharmacies around the city.

The city government announced that the masks are independent of regular masks and about 30 to 50 would be available at each pharmacy.

The masks are for children 10 and under and if you purchase children’s masks, you cannot buy regular masks as well.

For children born after 2010, only parents can visit and buy on behalf of them. If you present your parents’ ID card and a copy of your resident registration, you can purchase it on the day of your child’s birth year.

It can also be purchased on Saturday’s and Sunday’s regardless of the year of birth.

Sales of infant masks at pharmacies are not listed in the Busan Public Mask Inventory Notification service, so if you are looking to purchase, you must call each pharmacy directly to ask if it is for sale.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

Ulsan to Reduce Bus Routes Amid Sharp Decrease in Passengers

Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan has announced that they plan to reduce the number of bus routes as passengers have nearly halved since the coronavirus.
Read more
News

English and Chinese Websites Now Available in Korea to Update Coronavirus Situation

Haps Staff -
Quarantine authorities in South Korea have opened up new English and Chinese websites for foreigners in the country to better understand the country's efforts to fight coronavirus.
Read more
Busan News

City Officials Nervous as 537 Churches Plan to Hold Service This Weekend in Busan

Haps Staff -
City officials are nervous as 537 churches are expected to hold service this weekend, an increase of almost 80 more than last weekend. The majority...
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Swiss Citizen Tests Positive in Busan, Stronger Measures in Effect for Foreigners

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media reports.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: One New Case Found in Busan, Alert Raised After Patient Visited Elderly Dance Hall

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: Schools Delayed Two More Weeks

BeFM News -
Here is the latest news from Busan and the surrounding area about the COVID-19 situation from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

The Latest

30,000 Infant Masks Made Available

Busan News Haps Staff -
30,000 infant masks have been made available at 628 pharmacies around the city.
Read more

부산시, “부산의 맛가이드북” 발간

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시가 부산의 맛을 알리고, 부산을 찾는 국내외 관광객들이 쉽게 활용할 수 있도록 음식점과 카페 등 맛집을 소개하는 가이드북을 발간했다.
Read more

Ulsan to Reduce Bus Routes Amid Sharp Decrease in Passengers

News Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan has announced that they plan to reduce the number of bus routes as passengers have nearly halved since the coronavirus.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Old Highway to be Transformed into Luge Park in Gangwon-do in August

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Hoengseong County in Gangwon Province plans to invest 2.7 billion won (US$2 million) to turn the old National Route 42 into an eco-friendly luge riding facility with a parking lot.
Read more

IKEA Reopens After Being Quarantined on Saturday

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Busan's Dongbu IKEA store was shut down on Saturday morning by the Busan Health Department early Saturday morning as it was found out a recent coronavirus patient had visited the store.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
4.4 ° C
7 °
2 °
93 %
0.5kmh
1 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea