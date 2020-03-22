30,000 Infant Masks Made Available

30,000 infant masks have been made available at 628 pharmacies around the city.

The city government announced that the masks are independent of regular masks and about 30 to 50 would be available at each pharmacy.

The masks are for children 10 and under and if you purchase children’s masks, you cannot buy regular masks as well.

For children born after 2010, only parents can visit and buy on behalf of them. If you present your parents’ ID card and a copy of your resident registration, you can purchase it on the day of your child’s birth year.

It can also be purchased on Saturday’s and Sunday’s regardless of the year of birth.

Sales of infant masks at pharmacies are not listed in the Busan Public Mask Inventory Notification service, so if you are looking to purchase, you must call each pharmacy directly to ask if it is for sale.