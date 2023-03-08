30th Gyeongju Cherry Marathon to Take Place April 1st

After a four-year hiatus, the 30th Gyeongju Cherry Marathon will be held on April 1.

Participants can enjoy a run around Bomunho Lake in the midst of spring air, making it a very popular event and can choose among half, 10-km, and 5-km courses and can sign-up through the official website until March 10, 2023.

Entry is limited to the first 12,000 registrants.

Event Information

Event name: Gyeongju Cherry Marathon

Registration period: January 4 until 17:00 on March 10, 2023 (First 12,000 people in order of payment)

Courses: Half, 10 km, 5 km

Registration fee: Half & 10 km 40,000 won / 5 km 25,000 won (People with disability: All courses 20,000 won, must provide proof)

Event date: April 1, 2023 / 08:00

Starting location: Heliport next to Bodeok-dong Office

For detailed information visit the Gyeongju Cherry Marathon official website.