30th Yeongdo Bridge Festival Begins Today

The Yeongdo District Office will hold the 30th Yeongdo Bridge Festival under the slogan, “The Bridge of Yeongdo Connecting Cultures”, from the 14th to the 16th at Amir Park and areas around Yeongdo Bridge.

On the first day of the festival this Friday, there will be an opening ceremony and a congratulatory performance by the group Forestella. There will also be a marine fireworks show.

On Saturday, there will be a Golden Bell contest, a harmony parade for local residents, and a national amateur band competition, among others.

On the festival’s final day, there will be a marine plogging event for joggers to help clean the island’s coast, a fishing competition, a masked Trot competition, and more.