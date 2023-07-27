32 Caught in Year-Long Jeonse Fraud Cases Crackdown

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced that it has caught 32 people and arrested two by conducting a year-long special crackdowns on jeonse fraud cases since July 25th last year.

The number of confirmed victims is about 400, and the amount of damage reached 42.8 billion won.

In a major case, a person in their 30s, plus others, received collateral loans under a so-called “tin-can company” to buy unsold officetels.

Tenants were then tricked through reassurances that “company-owned goods were safe”.