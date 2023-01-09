33 Local Traditional Markets to Receive Upgrades This Year

33 traditional markets in Busan were selected for the ‘2023 Traditional Market and Shopping District Revitalization Project’ hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and secured 2.3 billion won in government funding.

The city plans to provide a total of 3.5 billion won, including 1.1 billion won from the local government, to revitalize traditional markets and shopping districts.

In particular, what is noteworthy is that the Jangrim Alley Market in Saha-gu was recognized for its excellence in performance as the first step in specialization in 2022 and leaped into a culture and tourism market, securing a budget for revitalizing the traditional market of at least KRW 820 million for two years.

Suyeong Paldo Market was selected as a cultural tourism market after the third challenge, and a market revitalization project in connection with the development of a nearby historical park is expected.

In addition, Choryang Traditional Market newly entered the digital traditional market development project newly established last year to promote online commerce in traditional markets.

A total of KRW 640 million will be invested in the installation of fire alarm facilities to detect early ignition factors and the maintenance of old wires to focus on creating a safe traditional market environment from fire.

On the other hand, the traditional market parking environment improvement project, which was included in the traditional market revitalization contest project of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups until last year, was converted into a special account for balanced national development from this year and went through a separate selection process.

Nine markets will be selected and supported with KRW 3.32 billion.