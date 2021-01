The number of cars on Busan’s streets increased by 33,857 in 2020.

According to the number of vehicles registered as of the end of December 2020 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the number of cars on Busan’s streets came to 1,429,040.

A total of 205,784 used cars were purchased, an increase of 7.3% from 2019.

In Busan, there are currently 5,355 electric cars, 916 hydrogen cars, and 38,914 hybrid cars.