NewsBusan News

34 Arrested For Selling Drugs Online

BeFM News

A number of people trading illegal drugs through social media have been caught by the police.

The Busan Police Agency’s drug investigation team announced today earlier this week that they arrested a 40-year-old and booked 33 others without physical detention for violating the Narcotics Management Act.

According to the police, the 34 individuals are accused of selling psychotropic drug Zolpidem and Ativan to people through advertisements made on social media platforms like Facebook between March and April this year.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until October 11th

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more
Busan News

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more
Busan News

Coronavirus Updates: Busan Records Six More Positive Cases

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in Busan from BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Providing Quarantine Guidance to Education Centers

BeFM News -
Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is providing four sessions of special joint quarantine guidance to academies, teaching centers, and others that started Monday and will continue until October 11th. 
Read more
Busan News

12 Reported Coronavirus Cases Now at Dong-A University

BeFM News -
So far, the campus has reported 12 related cases, 11 of whom are from the same department and the same student club. 
Read more
Busan News

Two Students From Dong-a University Test Positive for Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
Two students who are attending Dong-a University's Bumin campus have tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until October 11th

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more

34 Arrested For Selling Drugs Online

Busan News BeFM News -
A number of people trading illegal drugs through social media have been caught by the police.
Read more

Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.
Read more

South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

Sports News Haps Staff -
K Golf, South Korea's most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.
Read more

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title...
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
68 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea