34 Arrested For Selling Drugs Online

A number of people trading illegal drugs through social media have been caught by the police.

The Busan Police Agency’s drug investigation team announced today earlier this week that they arrested a 40-year-old and booked 33 others without physical detention for violating the Narcotics Management Act.

According to the police, the 34 individuals are accused of selling psychotropic drug Zolpidem and Ativan to people through advertisements made on social media platforms like Facebook between March and April this year.