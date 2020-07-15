34 Stray Shih Tzu’s Die in Animal Shelter in Haeundae

Animal Protection Groups in Busan will hold a press conference today at 2 pm in front of the Haeundae-gu office to protest against an animal shelter that had 34 stray dogs to die accusing them of dereliction of duty.

Civic groups on animal rights and protection, including Care, said 34 Shih Tzu dogs at the animal shelter for abandoned or stray dogs have all died recently.

They said this animal shelter receives support funds from Haeundae-gu office and the city office of Busan.

The Shih Tzu dogs were transferred over to the shelter after an elderly couple in their 70s gave up ownership rights over the dogs.

The dogs have reportedly started dying from the 25th of last month, and as of 1st of July, 15 of the 34 had died.

The animal protection group, Care, visited the shelter and took the remaining to the vet, however, all remaining dogs died while receiving treatment.

The Care group claims that the dogs have all died as they have been left untreated for too long.