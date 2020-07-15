Image: Animal Rights Group Care
NewsBusan News

34 Stray Shih Tzu’s Die in Animal Shelter in Haeundae

BeFM News

Animal Protection Groups in Busan will hold a press conference today at 2 pm in front of the Haeundae-gu office to protest against an animal shelter that had 34 stray dogs to die accusing them of dereliction of duty.

Civic groups on animal rights and protection, including Care, said 34 Shih Tzu dogs at the animal shelter for abandoned or stray dogs have all died recently.

They said this animal shelter receives support funds from Haeundae-gu office and the city office of Busan.

The Shih Tzu dogs were transferred over to the shelter after an elderly couple in their 70s gave up ownership rights over the dogs.

The dogs have reportedly started dying from the 25th of last month, and as of 1st of July, 15 of the 34 had died.

The animal protection group, Care, visited the shelter and took the remaining to the vet, however, all remaining dogs died while receiving treatment.

The Care group claims that the dogs have all died as they have been left untreated for too long.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

BeFM News -
Busan Buk-gu Office announced that 'Peter Pet Dog Cafe', operated as a self-supporting business, has opened near where the old livestock dog market used to be in Buk-gu, Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Heavy Rains Once Again Pound Busan Causing Lots of Damage

BeFM News -
Three days since 200mm of torrential rains hit the city, Busan recorded more than 120 millimeters, flooding roads and collapsing empty houses and walls yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

BeFM News -
As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.
Read more
Busan News

Churches in Korea Banned From Holding Small Gatherings

BeFM News -
Starting last Friday, South Korea began to ban churches from holding small gatherings other than regular worship services in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus tied to religious facilities.
Read more
Busan News

Busan and Vladivostok Release Support Videos to Overcome COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and Busan International Exchange Foundation will release a video to support the overcoming of COVID-19 produced by the city of Vladivostok, Russia, which has had a sister city relationship with Busan for 28 years.
Read more
Busan News

US Consulate Expresses Strong Regret Over Last Weekend’s Haeundae Beach Incident

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said yesterday the US consulate expressed strong regret over the recent firecracker incident at Haeundae Beach involving US soldiers stationed in Korea.
Read more

The Latest

Mega Mart Holding Huge Discount Event Through the 19th

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Mega Mart's around the city are holding "Mega Black Day", their annual big discount sale from July 15 through 19.
Read more

34 Stray Shih Tzu’s Die in Animal Shelter in Haeundae

Busan News BeFM News -
Animal Protection Groups in Busan will hold a press conference today at 2 pm in front of the Haeundae-gu office to protest against an animal shelter that had 34 stray dogs to die accusing them of dereliction of duty. 
Read more

Korea Attraction Fair Hits BEXCO This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
An exciting exhibition is taking place this weekend at BEXCO as the Korea Attraction Fair takes place from Thursday through Sunday.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Six Great Places to Travel Around the Country this Month

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Summertime in Korea provides great opportunities to explore off-the-beaten-path locations around the country.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

부산시, 해수욕장 코로나19 방역 후속조치 시행 25일부터 단속

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 성수기를 앞두고 해수욕장 방역을 더욱 강화하기 위하여 해수욕장 방역 후속 조치를 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
82 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea