Last year, it was estimated that nearly 34,000 residents from the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongsangnam regions moved out to other regions, including the metropolitan area.

In terms of regions, the capital area saw the largest migration with 25,000 people, followed by Chungcheong region with 5,300 people, and Daegu·Gyeongbuk region with 2,700 people.

In terms of age groups, the largest demographic group was the youth aged 20 to 39, totaling 24,600 individuals.