34th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival to Take Place On and Offline This Year

The city of Busan has announced that the 34th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival (Subtitled “Save the Polar Bears and Protect the Sea”) will take place over 10 days from June 11 to 20, 2021 at Haeundae Beach and Online (TikTok). The festival is being hosted by Busan Ilbo and supported by Busan Metropolitan City and the Haeundae-gu District Office.

The festival is the city’s representative winter event, taking place at the beginning of January every year, to help citizens embrace the cold winter weather by jumping into the winter sea, as well as pray for good health in the New Year.

However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in consideration of the safety of citizens, the festival schedule was changed to June this year.

Instead of jumping into the sea this year, ‘Plogging’, an environmental protection campaign event will take place at Haeundae Beach. As well, online events on TikTok are also scheduled to take place.

*Plogging is a mash up of ‘Plock upp’ — Swedish for ‘to pick up” — and jogging.

Event Information

34th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival

Period: June 11- June 20, 2021

Venue: Offline (Haeundae Beach) and online events

Website: bear.busan.com (Korean)

Hosted by: Busanilbo

Sponsored by: Busan Metropolitan City, Haeundae-gu

Offline events

*Plogging Challenge June 12-20, 2021, Haeundae Beach

Exhibition on Environment and Climate Change Campaign June 11 – 20, 2021, Haeundae Beach

Online events

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival Character Design Contest (June 1-30)

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival TikTok Live Broadcasting (June 11-13)

TikTok Challenge #Polar Bear Jump Into the Water (June 11-20)