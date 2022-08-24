35 Years After Brothers Home Welfare Center Incident, 106 More Deaths Were Found

35 years after the discovery of the Brothers Home Welfare Center, which operated as a detention center under government authority from 1960 to 1992, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded today that major human rights violations were carried out due to the government at the time.

The commission found that 657 victims had died, some 100 more deaths than previously known. It also discovered that a victim was reunited with family 48 years after being kidnapped at age 6.

It recommended the government to come up with an official apology and measures to support trauma recovery.

Busan City was asked to change the budget, regulations, and organization of the department in charge of investigating and supporting victims.

