3,500 of the City’s Bus Stop Signs to Get New Makeover

The city of Busan is promoting a project to completely replace signs at about 3,500 locations in Busan by overhauling city bus stop signs.

The main content of this sign maintenance, which is implemented to improve the aesthetics of the city and prepare the foundation for the successful hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo, expansion of foreign language parallel signs to improve transportation for foreign visitors, and marking road names and addresses to provide convenient stop location information.

In addition, the city finalized the design in February of this year after designing and reviewing the design of the bus stop sign in collaboration with the Busan Metropolitan City Bus Transportation Business Association last year to improve the design of the stop sign.

Compared to the existing design, the focus was on strengthening visibility, and after the design was finalized, city bus stop signs will be replaced with improved designs after reviewing the opinions of each ward and county to indicate road names and addresses.

Currently, a total of 3,555 bus stop signs are subject to replacement in Busan, and the city plans to complete the complete replacement by the first half of next year.