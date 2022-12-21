35th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival Event Schedule

The 35th Haeundae Polar Bear Festival will be held at Haeundae Beach for two days from December 23 to 24.

Hosted by the Busan Ilbo, and sponsored by Busan City and Haeundae-gu, the festival provides the participants with the excitement of jumping into the sea every winter and has become the representative festival of Korea’s winter enough to be selected as one of the world’s top 10 unusual festivals by BBC.

A prepare-festival event will take place on Friday from 6:30 p.m. while the main event takes place on Saturday.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s events.

Event Information

December 23 – Pre-festival event

December 24 – Main event

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Website: bear.busan.com/eng

Hosted by: Busan Ilbo

Sponsored by: Busan Metropolitan City, Haeundae-gu​